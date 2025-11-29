BJP seeks extension of Assembly session in Belagavi to address North Karnataka issues

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Saturday urged the Karnataka government to extend the upcoming Legislature session by at least 20 days, arguing that a longer sitting is essential to comprehensively address issues affecting North Karnataka.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, R Ashoka said that the proposed eight-day session would be insufficient to examine the persistent developmental gaps in districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Koppal.

He noted that critical matters related to irrigation, infrastructure, regional investment and farmer distress require detailed debate and policy clarity.

“The problems of North Karnataka cannot be covered in a brief session,” Ashoka said in a statement.

The BJP leader asked the government to allot adequate time for department-wise discussions and scrutiny of pending projects.

He also called for structured debates on drought management, drinking-water shortages and delayed infrastructure works across the region.

Ashoka further stressed the need for transparency in the government’s handling of various welfare schemes and grants, stating that opposition members must be given sufficient opportunity to question implementation gaps.

The extended session, he said, would help ensure accountability and allow legislators from all parties to raise constituency-level concerns that have remained unresolved through the year. PTI GMS ROH