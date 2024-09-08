BJP seeks FIR against Digvijaya for 'objectionable' term against party's MP chief

Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday sought registration of a case against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly using an objectionable term against the ruling party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief VD Sharma.

A delegation led by Bhopal BJP chief Sumit Pachauri met the local crime branch officials during the day seeking an FIR against Singh for alleged use of the term "napunsakta" (impotent or lacking masculinity).

"Singh had deliberately used the indecent word against Sharma, who is also Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho, to tarnish his image and to provoke their cadre to launch an agitation to disturb law and order during the ongoing Ganeshotsav. We have sought case against Singh under sections 356, 356 (1) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Pachauri said.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Singh had said "Despite a triple-engine government, at Centre, state and civic and local body level, if he (Sharma) calls me an associate of terrorists but still does not take any action against me, then I'm disappointed at his napunsakta." Sharma retaliated by saying Singh not only supports terrorists but is also trying to deprive Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of their rights through appeasement politics.

In a media release, Sharma said Singh's language was unacceptable.

"I challenge your masculinity over your attempts of appeasement. I won't use such shallow and lowly words," Sharma was quoted as saying in the release. PTI LAL BNM