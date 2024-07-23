BJP seeks Governor's intervention in distribution of funds to MLAs in Kalyana Karnataka region

Bengaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urging his intervention to ensure equitable distribution of funds for the development of districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region among the opposition party MLAs.

They alleged that the majority of the funds were going to the MLAs of the ruling Congress.

The memorandum noted that the Karnataka Chief Minister had announced a grant of Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), in the budget for the year 2024-25. At present, the distribution is as follows- Chief Minister: five per cent, Chairman of the Board: three per cent, Planning Manager: three per cent and Six District In-charge Ministers: Five per cent each, the party claimed.

"Out of the Rs 5,000 crore grant, as per allocation in the budget for the development of Kalyana Karnataka districts, nearly Rs 2,000 crore is being distributed as above, while the majority of remaining Rs 3,000 crore grant is going to all Congress MLAs denying BJP and JD(S) MLAs of equitable distribution, thereby resulting in the stagnation of development of Kalyana Karnataka districts," it alleged.

It also mentioned that both BJP and JD(S) MLAs are not on the board of KKRDB.

"We hereby request your kindself to intervene and take up the above matter with the State Government on a war footing to correct and rectify this injustice, in the interest of the people of Kalyana Karnataka districts," it added. PTI AMP SS