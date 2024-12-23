BJP seeks MP Congress chief's sacking for 'insulting' B R Ambedkar

Indore: The BJP on Monday accused Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari of insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar by using his photo while demanding his ouster from the post and apology.

The Congress hit back saying the BJP, which has insulted the architect of the Constitution, has no moral right to question the party.

A video released by state BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on X shows Patwari purportedly writing something on a paper placed behind Ambedkar's picture which he put on his knee during a protest organised in Indore.

The video clip shows Patwari sitting in a vehicle carrying loudspeakers.

The Congress had organised a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

"Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has insulted Babasaheb. Congress should apologise and remove him (Patwari) from the post immediately," Saluja stated.

MP Congress general secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav countered BJP's allegations, saying the saffron party that allegedly insulted Ambedkar has no right to question the Congress.

Earlier, Patwari led a Congress demonstration against Shah's remarks and demanded his resignation from the post of Union Home Minister.

"The BJP should have expressed regret over Shah's insulting remarks to Ambedkar and asked him to resign, but it didn't do anything," Patwari said.

He said Congress will organise padayatras or foot marches across MP on Tuesday demanding Shah's resignation. Congress workers will take an oath to protect the Constitution, he added.

Patwari accused Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers of hurling stones during a protest held in front of Congress' Indore office- Gandhi Bhavan- on December 19 evening.

Alleging that the Indore police administration is "paralysed", he demanded the registration of an FIR against the accused based on the video of the incident.

"Congress demands that an FIR naming the attackers be registered within seven days. After that, there will be a reaction to the action," Patwari said.

BJYM workers had staged a protest in front of the Congress' Indore office on Thursday, accusing Rahul Gandhi of pushing and shoving BJP MPs on the premises of the Parliament House.