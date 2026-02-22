BJP seeks removal of Minister Nehru over irregularities in appointments in Municipal dept

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to remove Minister K N Nehru from the Cabinet and order a CBI probe over the alleged irregularities in appointments in the Municipal Administration department.

Nehru handles the Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply portfolio.

The development comes in the wake of the Madras Hight Court on February 20, directing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to register an FIR against Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said the High Court ruling has "torn the veil off" the DMK government's systemic plunder.

"The Division bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, has directed the DVAC to register an FIR against Minister K N Nehru without delay, confirming prima facie evidence of grave corruption...", he said in a statement.

He demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin should order a CBI probe into the matter.

"Minister Nehru must emulate ethical standards, resign immediately and accept moral responsibility and extend full cooperation to the investigation," Prasad argued.

He said that if Nehru fails to tender his resignation, CM Stalin should remove him without hesitation. PTI VIJ VIJ KH