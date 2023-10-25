BJP seeks removal of Rajasthan chief secretary ahead of assembly polls

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) The BJP met with Rajasthan's chief electoral officer Wednesday and demanded Chief Secretary Usha Sharma's removal, saying as the state government has extended her tenure, there is a possibility she could misuse her post to favour the ruling Congress in the assembly elections.

A BJP delegation comprising Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Election Management Committee convenor Narayan Pancharia and co-convenor Rajendra Shekhawat, state vice-president Shravan Singh Bagdi and spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj submitted the party's demand in a memorandum to CEO Praveen Gupta.

"The Election Commission has from time to time issued directions stating that government officials whose services have been extended cannot be associated with any election-related work," Rathore told reporters after submitting the memorandum.

"Sharma has received benefit from the state government as it gave her an extension on the post and there is a possibility that she can favour the Congress party and misuse her post," he claimed.

Sharma should immediately be removed from the post of chief secretary and any decision taken by her after the Model Code of Conduct came into force should be invalidated, Rathore added.

The BJP leader said the chief secretary has a major role in ensuring the compliance of the Model Code of Conduct in the state. The chief secretary is the chairperson of the screening committee set up by the Election Commission and the committee is under his or her control, he said.

Rathore said a BJP delegation would give a memorandum in this regard to the chief election commissioner as well.

Assembly polls will be held in Rajasthan on November 25. PTI AG IJT IJT