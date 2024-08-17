BJP seeks Siddaramaiah's resignation for impartial probe against him in MUDA 'scam'

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down from his post to ensure an impartial probe into his alleged role in the MUDA site allotment "scam" as it welcomed the governor's decision to sanction his prosecution in the case.

BJP MPs Sambit Patra and Tejasvi Surya, at a press conference, rejected the Congress' allegation that Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision was motivated by politics and claimed that it was a serious case of corruption involving Siddaramaiah and his family.

Taking a swipe at Mallikarjun Kharge, Patra said the Congress president went to Bengaluru to "protect" the Karnataka chief minister and wondered when will he go to Kolkata which is witnessing massive protests against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at a West Bengal government-run medical college and hospital.

Surya said the Karnataka government has constituted two commissions, one headed by an ex-IAS officer and another by a former high court judge, to look into the allegations of corruption.

It was an acknowledgement of irregularity, said the BJP MP from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency.

In the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru that had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Giving details of the alleged scam, Surya claimed the Karnataka chief minister's wife was allocated 14 prime upmarket sites in Mysuru in compensation for a parcel of rural land which was first bought by their son-in-law from its original owner and then gifted to her.

Siddaramaiah was first a deputy chief minister and then chief minister when decisions were taken related to the land, while his son was a member of the Mysuru body which made the allotment, he claimed.

Surya said any state probe agency reporting to the chief minister is unlikely to carry out a fair probe into the matter as he demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation.

It is a scam like the National Heard case and the suspected hanky-panky in the allotment of land to Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, he alleged.

Patra claimed that the entire "scam" runs into Rs 4,000 crore, adding mockingly that Congress leaders do not commit any scam less thousands of crore.

The alleged National Herald scam in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are the main accused is worth Rs 5,000 crore, he said.

Governors used to sit over such files due to political compulsions but the corrupt will not be spared under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patra said.

Karnataka Governor Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA site allotment "scam".

Siddaramaiah has repeatedly said that the Congress government led by him is ready to fight legally and politically, in case the Governor rejects the Cabinet's advice to withdraw the "show cause notice" to him, and grants permission for prosecution.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Gehlot had issued a "show cause notice" on July 26 directing the chief minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him. PTI KR NSD NSD