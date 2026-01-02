BJP-Sena alliance to install its mayors in all 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra: Ravindra Chavan

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) BJP's Maharashtra unit president Ravindra Chavan on Friday said the BJP-Shiv Sena's Mahayuti alliance aims to install its mayors across all 29 municipal corporations in the state after the upcoming elections.

He also expressed confidence that the mayor in Mira Bhayandar civic body in Thane district will belong to the BJP.

Elections to 29 civic bodies, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will be held on January 15.

Addressing a press conference in Mira Bhayandar, Chavan outlined the formal procedure for the mayoral selection, stating that the decision-making process will only commence once the election results and trends are officially declared.

He said the state party committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of which he is also a member, will review the names of interested candidates across the state where the BJP gets good numbers.

"Following a thorough discussion of the submitted names, the board will finalise the candidate for the prestigious post (of mayor) in each municipal corporation. The mayor of Mira Bhayandar will be from the BJP" Chavan asserted.

He was answering a question related to former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Kripashankar Singh's recent statement that efforts would be made to ensure the election of a north Indian and Hindi-speaking mayor in the Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"The Mahayuti aims to install its mayors in all 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra," Chavan said. PTI COR NP