BJP sensing danger in polls, hence raising 'batenge-katenge slogan: Cong leader Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Congress politician Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday hit out at BJP leaders for raising slogans such as 'batenge toh katenge' and 'ek hai toh safe hai', claiming the ruling party was making such "polarising" remarks as it was "sensing danger" in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

"Hindus are not in danger, it is the BJP that is in danger. This is the reason BJP leaders are raising slogans such as 'batenge toh katenge' (we will perish if we are divided) and 'ek hai toh safe hai' (we are safe if we are united)," the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Yogi Adityanath had first raised the slogan 'batenge to katenge', citing the violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh during the student-led protests in July-August in the neighbouring country. He repeated the slogan while campaigning for the BJP-led Mahayuti front in Maharashtra, where assembly polls will be held on November 20.

Over the past few weeks, the slogan has found acceptance with RSS and BJP leaders, but invited criticism from opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new slogan 'ek hai toh safe hai' at an election rally in Maharashtra's Dhule last week while accusing the Congress of seeking to divide Dalits, scheduled tribes and other backward castes.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP is locked in a fierce contest with the opposition front Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress in the next week's elections to the 288-member state assembly. PTI SKU RSY