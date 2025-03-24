BJP serves notice of party MLA for criticising govt's land acquisition for Simhastha in Ujjain

Bhopal, Mar 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh BJP has served a notice to a party legislator for making statements criticising the state government over land acquisition for the Simhastha fair to be held in Ujjain in 2028.

State BJP chief V D Sharma on Sunday said that the notice is being served to Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya at the directives of the party's national president, JP Nadda.

"For some time now, you have been criticising the government in public places, and your statements and actions are constantly damaging the party's reputation. Your conduct adversely affects the image of the government and the party and can be categorised as indiscipline," the notice stated.

Sharma, in the notice, sought a reply from Malviya within seven days.

Ujjain is Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's home turf. The Congress also questioned the land acquisition process.

Malviya, a former Lok Sabha MP from Ujjain seat, represents the Alot constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

When contacted, a party leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the party has served the notice, and it's up to Malviya to reply now.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Monday, Malviya said he is yet to receive the notice.

"Whenever I receive the notice, I will respond to it. This concerns my party and me. It is an internal matter. I don't feel the need to speak on this issue," he said.

Malviya said, "I never criticised the party government. There is no such instance... I only informed (the House) about the facts (about Simhastha land), and it is not related to the government (criticising the government)." Asked about Congress raising the issue of land acquisition, he said it was the party's right.

On March 21, a post on the MLA's X handle said, "During the budget session in the assembly, MLA Dr Chintamani Malviya had raised the issue of permanent construction in Ujjain Simhastha area, permanent acquisition of farmers' land and conspiracy of colonisers and land mafia." It stated that Malviya had made the government aware of the people's opinion on the permanent acquisition of farmers' land and permanent construction in the Simhastha Mela area.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Monday alleged that the state government is taking possession of the farmers' land across 13-14 villages without serving any notice of acquisition for Simhastha.

The government wanted to make permanent structures on the farmers' land, he told reporters.

He said 4,000 farmers protested earlier, but the state government suppressed the agitation.

Patwari said farmers who met him earlier were ready for the temporary acquisition of land for Simhastha, which was done some months before the fair.

"Acquiring the farmers' land permanently for Simhastha, which is a centre of our faith, is a disrespect to democracy and the Constitution," he said.

The Congress leader thanked Malviya for raising the issue in the House with good intentions like a public representative.

The BJP has shown again that if a Dalit public representative (Malviya) raises any issue, it will be suppressed, he alleged. PTI ADU ARU