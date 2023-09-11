BJP serves show-cause notice on J-K unit vice president for 'anti-party' activities

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP on Monday served a show-cause notice on its Jammu and Kashmir unit vice president Sofi Yousuf for indulging in "anti-party" activities and barred him from interacting with the media for the time being.

Yousuf, who is party in-charge of Kashmir, was served the disciplinary notice amid reports suggesting that most of the party leaders in the valley had planned resigning from the party en masse last month.

"Despite being a senior leader of the party...it has come to notice of disciplinary committee of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, unfortunately, that you are indulging in anti-party activities and showing marked indiscipline in your political dealings," the notice read.

Disciplinary committee chairperson Sunil Sethi also accused Yousuf of trying to trigger dissent in the party along with a few others.

"...now your audio recording clip has surfaced whose content depicts that you have no regard for party discipline and high principles which are basis of political ideology of the party," Sethi said.

Yousuf was directed to submit his reply within seven days, explaining why action should not be taken against him.

"You are further directed not to interact with the media directly or indirectly on any issue including these proceedings till the proceedings are pending," the notice read. PTI TAS SMN