BJP serves showcause notice to party MLA and Yediyurappa critic Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Days after he launched a month-long anti-Waqf march that apparently did not have the state unit's sanction, Karnataka BJP MLA and known Yediyurappa critic Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been served with a showcause notice by the party for his "continuing tirade against the state level party leadership." BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) has served the notice to the Vijayapura MLA and asked him to reply within 10 ten days.

Calling the notice "fake", a defiant Yatnal said his commitment to the fight for Hindutva and against 'dynastic politics' will continue.

"Your tirade against the state-level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention to party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums," Om Pathak, CDC member secretary said in his show cause notice on December 1, which was shared with media on Monday.

The party said it would proceed to take a final view on the matter if Yatnal fails to give a reply within the stipulated time.

Yatnal is known as a strong critic of BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family, especially his son and the party's Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra. He has often targeted them and demanded that the BJP central leadership check Yediyurappa's 'dynastic politics' for effective fight against the 'dynastic politics' of Congress.

Pathak said, "It is a matter of 'great concern' that despite having been issued showcause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated." Noting his seniority and long-standing in the party, Pathak said the CDC took a lenient view on the explanations submitted by him in the past.

"False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline' section (a) and (f)," the CDC member secretary said.

"Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice," Pathak told Yatnal.

In the event of non-receipt of the explanation within the time stipulated herein, the Central Disciplinary Committee might assume that Yatnal has nothing to say, and it may proceed to take a final view on the matter.

Yatnal along with, few senior BJP leaders, including MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Limbavali, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Madhu Bangarappa had taken out a month-long anti-Waqf march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. The march started on November 25 and will conclude on December 25.

The march is widely perceived as a show of strength by the anti-Vijayendra faction within the BJP. Yatnal has said the march was not directed against any individual but aimed at "protecting farmers, Sanatana Dharma, and Hindus from eviction notices issued by the state Waqf Board." Reacting to the CDC notice, Yatnal said his commitment to the fight for Hindutva and 'dynastic politics' will continue.

"I will respond to the notice issued by the BJP Disciplinary Committee Chairman, while also presenting the facts regarding the current state of the BJP in Karnataka," the Vijayapura MLA said in a post on 'X'.

"My commitment to the fight for Hindutva, opposition to corruption, Waqf-related issues, and dynasty politics will remain unwavering," he added.

Incidentally, Yatnal had left for New Delhi on Sunday in connection with a court case but is likely to meet the party's central leadership, sources said.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi on Monday, he said, "I have become a leader on my own and not because of Yediyurappa's blessings. Let him call a meeting with the BJP district presidents of all the districts today. I will not bow down. Will I cry and apologise that I have committed a mistake?" "I am not scared of anyone. It's only Vijayendra and Yediyurappa who are scared. There are cases against Yediyurappa such corruption and so on. They are non-bailable cases against him (Yediyurappa). He should be scared," he said.

Yatnal accused Yediyurappa and his son of having "surrendered" before CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

On former Congress MP D K Suresh's statement that Yatnal was close to Shivakumar, the BJP MLA said if Suresh has some shame and honour then he should give proof.

"It's Vijayendra who has an adjustment with Shivakumar and Suresh. Why will Yatnal meet them? I don't have any such need. If that was true, why I would have gone to the CBI against Shivakumar?" he asked.

Yatnal also said he doesn't need 10 days to reply to the notice. "I have it ready right away." According to him, all the Hindutva activists and devoted BJP workers were with him. PTI GMS ROH