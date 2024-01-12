BJP set to retain power in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council

Haflong (Assam), Jan 12 (PTI) The BJP is set to retain power in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), with the saffron party already bagging 19 seats in the 30-member governing body in Dima Hasao district, officials said on Friday.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday, with the process still underway as voting was conducted through ballot papers, they said.

Till now, the BJP has won 13 seats and is leading in the other seats as well, the officials said.

Six BJP candidates won the polls uncontested, putting the party's tally already at 19 and taking it past the halfway mark.

The NCHAC has 30 members, of whom 28 are elected and two are nominated.

Polling for the 13th NCHAC was conducted on January 8, and a voter turnout of 85.78 per cent was recorded, officials said.

It was completed in a peaceful manner across 231 polling stations in 22 constituencies across Dima Hasao district. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD