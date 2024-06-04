BJP set to win two LS seats in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP is set to win the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura with its candidates leading by huge margins over their nearest rivals, according to the Election Commission's website.

Former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb was ahead of his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress in the Tripura West parliamentary seat by 6,02,572 votes.

In the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, BJP nominee Kriti Devi Debbarman was leading by 4,86,819 votes over her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M).

The BJP won the West Tripura seat by over 5 lakh votes and the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency by 4.80 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the by-election to the Ramnagar assembly constituency, BJP candidate Dipak Majumder was leading by 2,795 votes over his nearest rival CPI(M)'s Ratan Das after the third round of counting.

The voting for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was held on April 16, and the Tripura East on April 26. PTI PS BDC