BJP set up factory of 'jumlas' in Assam, CM its 'mastermind': Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP for "misgovernance" in Assam and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set up a factory of 'jumlas' in the eastern state with the chief minister as its "mastermind".

He also claimed the people of Assam were angry at the BJP and would elect the Congress to power in a year's time.

Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X, "Modi ji has set up a factory of 'jumlas (rhetoric)' in Assam, whose mastermind is the most corrupt chief minister of the BJP. Recently, Congress leaders in Assam were attacked both ways -- politically and physically!" "The public will respond to these attacks by forming a Congress government after one year," he said.

Assembly elections in Assam are due in 2026.

The Congress president also alleged that Assam was "suffering the consequences of corruption, hatred and misgovernance by the land mafia of the BJP".

Youth unemployment, helplessness of tea garden workers, rebuke of the Supreme Court on the issue of illegal foreigners and the BJP's hypocrisy are well-known, he claimed.

He alleged that the state lagged behind on every scale -- both in terms of development and economy.

"The 3.5 crore people of Assam are extremely angry, no slogan of Modi ji can soothe their anger now. Change is certain in Assam and the northeast," Kharge said. PTI SKC SKC SZM SZM