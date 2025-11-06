BJP sets up 7-member committee to draft 'Aarop Patra' against JMM-led govt

Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) The BJP Jharkhand unit has decided to release an 'Aarop Patra' on completion of one year of the JMM-led coalition government in its second term in the state, a party leader said on Thursday.

State BJP president and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has formed a seven-member committee to draft the 'Aarop Patra', according to a party statement.

Announcing the committee, state BJP working president and MP Aditya Sahu said, "The party will expose the failures of the Hemant Soren government through the 'Aarop Patra'. The people of the state are perturbed by broken promises, corruption and deterioration in the law and order situation under the JMM-led government." The seven-member committee includes the party's chief whip Naveen Jaiswal, state vice-president Bhanu Pratap Sahi, former leader of opposition Amar Kumar Bauri, state media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak, co-media in-charge Yogendra Pratap Singh, former MP Geeta Kora and Antyodaya editor Ravindra Nath Kishor.

The JMM-led alliance government will be completing one year of its second term this month.

JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28, 2024, after the JMM, Congress, RJD and Left alliance won 56 seats in the 81-member assembly last year. PTI SAN SAN RG