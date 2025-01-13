BJP settling Bangladeshis, Rohingyas across India, Centre responsible for border security: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A day after AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal received notices over alleged connection with a syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday charged the BJP with settling "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held responsible for the situation as border security is the Centre' responsibility, the senior AAP leader said.

"For the last 10 and a half years, the prime minister, home minister and foreign minister -- all of the BJP -- they have settled the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the nation. They have cheated the country just for election benefits," Singh alleged in a press conference.

Singh asked how have the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas crossed the border and entered the national capital in the last 10 years and how many of them have been deported.

The AAP MP asked how have the immigrants crossed the border along West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, passed through Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and reached Delhi.

Singh also said the prime minister should be asked about the whereabouts of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Haseena. Calling Hassena the "leader of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas", the senior AAP leader asked, "Where have you kept her?" Haseena flew to India after being ousted from power by anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

On Sunday, the BJP hit out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his "silence" over the alleged links of Goyal to a syndicate facilitating Aadhaar and voter ID cards to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi.

BJP leader Smriti Irani claimed that the investigative agency had found signatures and seals of two AAP MLAs -- Goyal and Jai Bhagwan -- on Aadhaar update forms for 26 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.

During the press conference, Goyal said that he would file a defamation case against Irani and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY