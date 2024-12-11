BJP sharpens attack on Cong, says Nehru-Gandhi family ties with Soros 'run deep'

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Congress, alleging that the connection between US-based billionaire George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi’s 'role' as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP).

In a post on X, the ruling party, citing media reports, said, "Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin, making her the aunt of Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition".

The connection between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi’s role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP). Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin,… pic.twitter.com/Vb7DdVqftt — BJP (@BJP4India) December 11, 2024

George Soros is documented to have visited Fori Nehru and maintained extended correspondence with her and their association traces back to the time when BK Nehru served as India’s ambassador to the United States, the party claimed.

“This raises questions about the extent to which the Nehru-Gandhi family may have compromised India’s strategic interests, over the decades, to benefit their extended family’s financial and entrepreneurial pursuits, as well as the interests of the deep state, they have been aligned with,” the BJP charged.

The BJP has been on the offensive over the issue since last week when it alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had links with George Soros-backed outfits allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

The Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations and said the real conspiracy unravelling during Parliament's Winter session is that the government would even put at stake India's ties with another country just to save businessman Gautam Adani.

The BJP had on Sunday alleged that Sonia Gandhi has links to FDL-AP, financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

This association shows the influence of foreign entities in India's internal affairs, the ruling party had charged.