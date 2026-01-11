BJP-Shiv Sena alliance warns rebels; says adherence to party discipline mandatory

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on Sunday issued a warning to rebel candidates and office-bearers involved in anti-party activities ahead of the January 15 Thane civic polls.

In a joint public statement, the alliance leadership emphasized that adherence to party discipline, policies, and decisions is mandatory for all office-bearers.

The statement said candidates claiming to be independents or those who have formed independent panels while pledging support to the alliance have "no connection with the party." It further revealed that office-bearers supporting such independent candidates have already been suspended.

The declaration was issued by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and Shiv Sena Thane district chief and MP Naresh Mhaske. PTI COR BNM