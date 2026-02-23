BJP, Shiv Sena lock horns over agenda at first Thane civic body meet

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) The first general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation saw a turbulent start after the civic administration’s decision to bypass the question-and-answer hour and clear proposals without discussion sparked a heated exchange between ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena.

Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil lashed out at Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar for "arbitrary" passage of proposals without discussion.

He stepped down from the dais to sit among other corporators in protest.

"I will not tolerate such an attitude. If I am not allowed to speak in the next assembly, I will resign from the post of deputy mayor," BJP corporator Patil said.

The friction began when the administration bypassed the question-and-answer session and moved directly to the agenda.

While BJP corporators demanded answers regarding civic issues and a white paper on administrative work from 2023 to 2025, the mayor directed the agenda to be cleared, stating discussions would follow after the formation of committees.

Amidst chants of "Shiv Sena Zindabad" and counter-slogans from the BJP, municipal secretary Manish Joshi read out 19 items, which were quickly approved.

BJP members, led by Patil, later submitted a letter signed by 25 corporators to the mayor, demanding the immediate cancellation of all 19 approved topics.

"The BJP strives for transparency. Approving topics without discussion and silencing senior corporators is a breach of rules," the letter stated.

The Opposition, including the NCP (SP), also joined the protest, accusing the ruling Shiv Sena of "secretly supporting" the administration's cover-up of the past three years' work.

The meeting was adjourned, with the BJP vowing to "expose misdeeds" of the administration and the Shiv Sena corporators staging a walkout. PTI COR ARU