BJP should apologise for its leaders' derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed the Centre and the BJP on Wednesday over the recent "threatening" and "derogatory" remarks made by several leaders of the ruling party, including a Union minister, against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Pilot said targeting Gandhi is a reaction to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poor Lok Sabha poll performance and the rising popularity of the Congress in Haryana and other election-bound states.

"They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because he opposes them. He faces abuse and threats. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has called him a terrorist. The BJP and the Centre must apologise for this. A Shiv Sena legislator has also called for chopping off Rahul Gandhi's tongue. Has the party taken any action against him? Has he been sacked? We have got an FIR lodged and will pursue legal action," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters here.

He emphasised the need for the BJP leadership to restrain their members from using such language. "They must apologise," he said.

Pilot condemned the derogatory comments against the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha as "unacceptable".

Regarding the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde's statement that Gandhi's tongue should be singed for his remarks on reservation, Pilot said, "Such statements reflect the BJP's panic and frustration following the Lok Sabha poll results and the Congress's resurgence in Haryana." "A minister calls him (Gandhi) a terrorist. Remember, his family members laid down their lives for the country and you call him a terrorist. It is shameful. As the BJP is facing setbacks in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, its leaders are resorting to attacking Gandhi. We are confident of winning (elections) in both states. The more they attack the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the stronger we become," he said.

"A minister in the (Narendra) Modi government calling Rahul Gandhi a terrorist without any clarification shows their intent to please their leadership," Pilot added.

He criticised the BJP government for "tacitly supporting" such remarks. "It is evident that the BJP considers such violent remarks acceptable," he said.

Regarding the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir polls, the former Union minister said, "After the Supreme Court's verdict, election is being held in Jammu and Kashmir. The prevailing atmosphere favours us. The BJP is trying to sow division, but our alliance (with the National Conference) will secure victory and form the government here. The NC and the Congress will provide a capable administration." He criticised the lieutenant governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing it of perpetrating chaos and said "equality and rights will be restored with our government".

"Our manifesto focuses on employment, development, peace and empowerment, particularly for youngsters, women, the poor and farmers. We are committed to forming a strong NC-Congress government," Pilot asserted.

Regarding the Waqf Board bill, he said, "The BJP's bill was rejected in Parliament. They will not force bills now that Rahul Gandhi is the leader of opposition." Ridiculing the BJP for "peddling pseudo-nationalism to hoodwink innocent people", Pilot said the saffron party has been exposed before the masses due to its anti-people policies.

"The BJP's pseudo-nationalism will not fool the people of the country and the Congress does not need lessons on patriotism and nationalism from it," he said while addressing a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Pilot addressed a series of public meetings in support of the Congress's poll candidates from Jammu.

He emphasised that the Congress has a rich history of sacrifices for the country and its commitment to the nation's well-being is unwavering.

He was replying to a question regarding reports of the BJP hobnobbing with some anti-national forces to grab power in Jammu and Kashmir through proxies.

"The BJP has no significant presence in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir valley," Pilot said.

Pilot criticised the BJP's track record and said its true intentions were exposed within 100 days of the party forming the government at the Centre. He claimed that the Congress has forced the BJP to roll back several unconstitutional decisions, including lateral entry, following the Lok Sabha polls held earlier in the year.

Pilot reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to granting full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a long-standing demand of the people of the region.

"The BJP is clearly on the backfoot in both the poll-bound states of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. People have seen through its divisive politics and it is losing ground.

"The Centre's decision to push for 'one nation, one election' is a blatant attempt to centralise power and undermine the democratic processes at the state level. It is undemocratic and goes against the country's federal structure. We strongly oppose it," he said.

Pointing towards the healthy voting percentage in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Pilot lauded the Supreme Court for its role in ensuring the conduct of the election.

"The Supreme Court's intervention has paved the way for democracy to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir. The court's verdict has ensured that people's voices are heard and their right to choose their representatives is respected," he said.

Pilot hailed the impressive voter turnout in the first phase of the election, citing it as a clear indication that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are craving for change. "The bumper voting numbers demonstrate the public's eagerness for a new direction, one that prioritises development, peace and prosperity," he added.

Highlighting Gandhi's role in forcing the BJP-led NDA government to roll back unconstitutional decisions, he said, "Rahul Gandhi has now emerged as a formidable leader on the national stage." "He is no longer just a political figure, but the one driving the narrative for the future of India. His relentless efforts to connect with the masses, to speak up for justice and to fight for the rights of the common people have resonated across the country," the Congress leader added. PTI AB RC