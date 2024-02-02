BJP should be defeated to save country, Constitution: CPI general secretary D Raja

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) The BJP should be defeated to save the country and the Constitution and a new government should come which represents secular and democratic values, CPI general secretary D Raja on Friday said.

Addressing the CPI national council meeting here, Raja said INDIA alliance gave the call 'Desh bachao, BJP hatao.' He said how to defeat BJP and throw it out from power is the challenge we face today.

"When we move closer to Parliamentary elections we have to face that challenge. In the Parliamentary elections, we should see to it that the BJP is defeated and thrown out of power and secular, democratic parties win the elections and there should be a change of government. The present regime should go and a new government should come which represents secular, democratic values and which will act on the basis of the Constitution," the senior CPI leader said.

"We will be facing elections to the Parliament. And if Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) comes back what will happen to the country and its future. That is why, we the CPI, being part of the INDIA alliance, we have been saying we have to save the country and save the Constitution. If we have to save the country and the Constitution, we have to defeat the BJP," Raja said.

"As Communists we should fight to liberate the nation from BJP raj (rule)," he said.

Raja charged that under the Modi government the economy is in "shambles" and the rate of unemployment in the country is "worrisome." He further alleged that the Modi government is not for workers, farmers, youth, women and accused it of serving the interests of big corporate houses and big business houses.

He accused the Modi government of undermining the Constitution, undermining democracy and undermining secular fabric of our society.

"This Modi government is undermining the Constitution. India is a secular democratic republic and it is not a theocratic country. Modi government is undermining the Constitution and fundamental values of our Constitution. The Modi government is acting as a government of corporate houses," he alleged.

Referring to the suspension of (opposition) MPs during the previous session of Parliament, Raja said "The Opposition has the right to question the government and criticise the policies of the government. If Parliament becomes minus opposition, if Parliament becomes redundant then democracy dies. What Modi is trying today is to eliminate democracy and establish a fascist order, a dictatorship." PTI VVK SJR VVK SS