BJP should not suffer from Congress phobia: Adhir in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said the BJP should not suffer from Congress phobia as "nobody under the sun" will be able to wipe out the grand old party from the country.

Chowdhury's remarks came during a discussion on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha where BJP member Dilip Saikia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "wiping out" the Congress.

"One great thing Modi ji has done is to wipe out the Congress. Congress means corruption in the Northeast," Saikia said, claiming that the prime minister has given "guardianship" to the region that was ignored by the previous dispensations.

Responding to Saikia, Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he would like to advise the treasury benches not to waste their valuable time in abusing or lambasting the Congress.

"You should not suffer from Congress phobia. Congress remains and Congress will remain. Nobody under the sun will be able to wipe out the Congress party from the soil of India," Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said the idea of Viksit Bharat was an "amorphic" idea with no shape or odour or any brain.

"It is an amorphic idea propagated by the current dispensation to convince the people that they are living in a make believe paradise," the Congress leader said. PTI SKU KVK KVK