BJP should replace Modi, elect new leader: TMC's Sagarika Ghose

Kolkata, Jun 10 ( PTI) TMC MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday said the BJP should elect a new leader and "replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi" since he could not get a majority in the Lok Sabha elections in spite of a campaign centred entirely on him.

Ghose, a Rajya Sabha MP, said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee switched off all her lights and sat in darkness at her home during the entire swearing-in ceremony of Modi and central ministers on Sunday evening.

The TMC had skipped the swearing-in ceremony.

"To all those celebrating the "swearing-in" of @narendramodi, a message from India's only woman chief minister @MamataOfficial. She switched off all her lights and sat in darkness during the entire so-called "ceremony" for a "prime minister" who has resoundingly lost the mandate and has been rejected by the people," she posted on X.

"'Almost lost in Varanasi, lost in Ayodhya, could not get a majority in spite of a campaign centred entirely on himself. Modi should be replaced. Let the @BJP4India elect a fresh leader," she said.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a Cabinet that emphasised continuity and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. PTI PNT NN