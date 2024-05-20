BJP show-causes sitting MP Jayant Sinha for skipping campaigning

Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slapped a show cause notice on former Union Minister Jayant Sinha for not taking part in campaigning after Manish Jaiswal was declared candidate from the Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat and thereby "maligning" the party's image.

Sinha, son of former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, is the sitting MP of Hazaribagh.

"You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Sinha as the candidate from Hazaribag LS seat. You did not even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise. The party's image has been maligned due to your conduct," BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu said in the notice.

The party has sought an explanation from Jayant Sinha within two days.

Asked about future course of action, Sahu told PTI that it will depend on Jayant Sinha's response.

Hours before the announcement that Jaiswal would be the candidate for Hazaribagh, Sinha had requested party leadership to relieve him from electoral politics. PTI NAM NN