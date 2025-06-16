BJP showcases 'double-engine' governance at exhibition on 11 years of Modi govt, 100 days of Delhi govt

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday jointly inaugurated an exhibition marking "11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government" and "100 days of the Delhi government".

The exhibition at the Delhi BJP headquarters here highlights the key milestones and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre over the past eleven years.

It also draws attention to the progress made by the newly formed BJP government in Delhi over the last 100 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri congratulated the Delhi chief minister and her Cabinet "not just for what they have accomplished in these 100 days, but also for the milestones they have planned for the upcoming days".

"The Yamuna, the garbage mountains and the atmospheric pollution in Delhi are being addressed effectively and great results are expected soon," he said.

Gupta on her part expressed confidence in the "double-engine" synergy between the Centre and the Delhi government.

"I am very happy that the Centre has completed 11 years and the Delhi government 100 days. The way the double-engine government has started working in Delhi is commendable," she said.

Taking a swipe at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, Gupta said, "The Centre had always worked for Delhi, but unfortunately the previous government neither recognized their efforts nor gave them credit."

"But today when we look at Delhi, we can see that we have received significant support from the Centre in developing excellent infrastructure. All issues, including water and pollution, will be dealt with unity. More and more reforms will be brought by the triple engine government," she added.

The exhibition, attended by the senior leaders and party workers, underscored the BJP's vision of coordinated governance across national, state and local levels.