BJP sidelining its original, grassroots workers, falling into outsiders' hands, claims Sapkal

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has now fallen into the hands of outsiders and was ignoring its original party workers.

He also taunted the ruling party, saying that while it claims to be working towards making the country "Congress-mukt", it has instead turned into a "worker-free" party by sidelining its own grassroots workers.

Speaking to reporters in Buldhana, Sapkal said chaos has erupted within the BJP during the ongoing local body elections in the state as loyal party workers have been ignored while candidates who recently joined from other parties have been given tickets.

"This discontent is visible across Maharashtra. BJP workers who have worked for the party for years have been pushed aside, creating widespread anger," he said.

Sapkal further claimed that the same situation would be reflected in the next assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"The original BJP and RSS workers are being marginalised, and the party has now fallen into the hands of outsiders," he alleged.

Taking a swipe at the BJP leadership, Sapkal alleged that the party would soon be controlled not from Nagpur's Reshimbagh but by industrialists.

Commenting on Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Sapkal alleged that the party has given entry to individuals with criminal backgrounds.

He claimed that people associated with mafia groups and gangs had been inducted into the party in the past.

Speaking about the Congress' plans for the coming year, Sapkal said 2026 would be an organisational rebuilding year for the party.

"Preparations have already begun from December. The morale of the Congress is high, and we are witnessing large-scale inductions. Strengthening ideological commitment and organisational unity will be our focus in the new year," he said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be held on January 15, and the counting of votes will take place the next day. PTI MR NP