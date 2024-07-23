BJP Sikkim unit thanks PM, FM for financial assistance to rebuild state

Gangtok, July 23 (PTI) The Sikkim unit of the BJP has welcomed the announcement of special financial assistance for rebuilding the state, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Tuesday.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, the state BJP expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman for this crucial intervention.

They highlighted that the assistance comes at a crucial time for Sikkim, which is recovering from the devastating effects of flash floods and landslides that occurred on October 4, 2023.

The disaster claimed the lives of at least 42 people, with 77 still missing, and severely impacted districts such as Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi.

The party said the financial assistance will significantly aid Sikkim's redevelopment efforts, revitalising infrastructure, economy, and communities. PTI COR MNB