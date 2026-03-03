BJP Sikkim unit urges EC to protect indigenous identity of people during SIR

Gangtok, Mar 3 (PTI) The BJP Sikkim unit submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday to protect the indigenous identity and Constitutional rights of the Sikkimese people during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Himalayan state.

The representation was submitted by Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Chief Advisor of the BJP Sikkim Unit.

A statement from the state BJP said that the representation emphasised the need to treat the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Sikkim as a special constitutional matter under Article 371 F of the Constitution.

Highlighting Sikkim's unique geopolitical and constitutional significance as a sensitive border state, it expressed concerns over the proposed use of the 2002 electoral rolls as the base year for revision.

The statement said that the BJP Sikkim unit has urged the Election Commission to prioritise the 1974 electoral rolls prepared under the Representation of Sikkim Subjects Act, 1974, as the foundational reference for the revision.

It called for strict adherence to the verification procedures established during the 1979 intensive revision and compliance with the Sikkim (Citizenship) Orders of 1975 and 1989.

The statement emphasised the need for stringent scrutiny to prevent such cases and protect the indigenous identity and constitutional rights of the Sikkimese people.

The BJP Sikkim unit said it remains committed to safeguarding the constitutional protections and national security of Sikkim and urges the Election Commission to take appropriate measures to ensure a fair and meaningful revision of electoral rolls in the state. PTI COR RG