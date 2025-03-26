BJP silent on Kamra's open targeting of PM, outraged by veiled jibes at Shinde: Oppn

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday said the BJP remained silent on comedian Kunal Kamra's direct jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but reacted strongly to his parody song that did not mention Eknath Shinde by name.

Speaking to reporters at the legislature complex at the end of the Budget session, Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, alleged that whenever there was an attempt to raise any important issue, the ruling benches scuttled it by bringing up frivolous controversies.

"Kunal Kamra directly criticised prime minister Modi in his show, and the BJP took no offence. But the same party was outraged over a parody song that did not even name Shinde. It appears the BJP is using Shinde as a front to target Kamra," he claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde's supporters on Sunday night vandalised a studio in Mumbai where Kamra's show was shot after his parody song went viral. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR for defamation against the comic while a BJP legislator earlier in the day moved a breach of privilege notice against him in the council.

Danve also raised concerns about the law and order situation, stating that complaints were made about 10 to 12 ministers who are facing various criminal charges, but no action was taken.

"It is unfortunate that an award-winning farmer from Buldhana died by suicide. Development projects in Buldhana remain only on paper. Issues like statements of Prashant Koratkar and the Rahul Solapurkar case have been ignored," he said.

Solapurkar, a Marathi actor, and Nagpur-based journalist Koratkar are accused of making derogatory comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the iconic 17th century Maratha ruler. "Whenever we raised issues of public concern, the discussion was diverted to matters like Disha Salian, Aurangzeb's tomb or Kunal Kamra," Danve said.

Instead of facilitating discussion, legislators of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition entered the well of the House and shouted slogans to avoid debate, he alleged.

"It is the ruling party's job to ensure that the House functions smoothly, but they were the ones who disrupted it the most," the leader of opposition claimed.

He stressed the need for serious debates on public issues and urged the ruling side to take the responsibility of maintaining decorum and order in the Council. PTI ND KRK