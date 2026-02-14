BJP silent on revenue deficit grant issue, should clarify their stand: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that during the all party meeting, he asked BJP to clarify their stand on the issue revenue deficit grant for Himachal Pradesh but they remained silent.

He said that Himachal Pradesh had been receiving the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) since the time of its first chief minister, YS Parmar, but the 16th Finance Commission took away this 77-year-old right.

Addressing a public gathering in the Sarahan area of Pachhad assembly constituency in Sirmaur district, Sukhu said that his government is fighting for the rights of the state, but the BJP did not stand up for Himachal's interests, while all other parties supported the state government on the RDG issue.

Referring to the all party meeting held on Friday in Shimla, he said, "In the meeting, I asked whether BJP leaders were in favour of Himachal Pradesh receiving the RDG, but they did not say a word." In a statement, he demanded clarification from BJP leaders regarding their stand on the RDG.

He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh are not asking for alms, and RDS is Himachal Pradesh's right.

Sukhu challenged state BJP leaders to get the RDG reinstated by the prime minister.

The chief minister performed the inaugurations and laid foundation stones of seven development projects worth about Rs 32 crore.

He said that within a year, the Sarahan hospital will have specialist doctors and an ultrasound machine.

He also announced the opening of a CBSE school in Sarahan and the double-laning of the Sarahan-Chandigarh road.

The chief minister said that the state government is providing a support price for milk, and soon, a minimum support price will be given on ginger as well.

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government received an additional amount of Rs 70,000 crore in five years, but they did not utilise the funds wisely.

Had the BJP government utilised the funds wisely, the state would not have a debt of Rs 76,000 crore and liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore, he maintained.

He alleged that the previous government built buildings worth Rs 1,000 crore solely to appease its friends, while the current state government is working day and night to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

"No matter what, I have the ability to face and overcome challenges", he said and added that "pressure is being exerted to discontinue the Old pension PS, but we will not bow down".

The chief minister also accused the former BJP government of selling land worth Rs 5,000 crore in Baddi-Nalagarh at a throwaway price. Furthermore, before the elections, the former BJP government distributed freebies worth Rs 5,000 crore just to win elections, he said.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that efforts are being made to economically strangle Himachal Pradesh.

"The central government has discontinued the RDG, which has been available since 1952," he said.

Chauhan said that the chief minister called an all-party meeting, but the BJP walked out of that meeting as well. Walkouts have been common in the Assembly, but a walkout from an all party meeting happened for the first time.

He said, "I saw yesterday's meeting, how the BJP is divided into factions. During the all-party meeting, Rajiv Bindal was the first to walk out, while five MLAs remained seated. After a long period of indecision, the Leader of Opposition and other BJP MLAs left".