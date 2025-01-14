BJP slams AAP govt for non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday slammed the AAP government for depriving the residents of Delhi of better health services by blocking the Ayushman Bharat scheme and refusing to accept Rs 2,400 crore for strengthening medical facilities in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government blocked the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme due to political reasons.

The BJP MPs approached the High Court for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, but the AAP has still not implemented the scheme even though it can be done despite the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the Delhi Assembly polls, he said.

"I request the court to issue direction to the Delhi government because Ayushman Bharat scheme needs to be implemented for the benefit of people," Sachdeva said at a joint press conference here also attended by the BJP MPs from Delhi.

The BJP leader claimed the AAP government has turned down Rs 2,400 crore assigned to it under a central scheme to strengthen the medical infrastructure in Delhi.

The AAP government has countered the demand for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, saying it provided free health services while the Centre's scheme has various restrictive eligibility criteria for the beneficiaries. PTI VIT AS AS