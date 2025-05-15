BJP slams AAP govt over 'Rangla Punjab Society' announcement days after hooch tragedy

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for launching the 'Rangla Punjab Society', days after a hooch tragedy in Amritsar that claimed 27 lives.

Chugh, the national general secretary of the BJP, said while Punjab was mourning the deaths, the state government was "selling dreams" to the people.

The 'Rangla (vibrant) Punjab Society' was launched on Wednesday to channelise public contributions towards Punjab's development. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the society was a testament to the AAP government's commitment to empowering citizens and building a prosperous, transparent, and people-centric Punjab.

"While Punjab is mourning due to the deaths caused by spurious liquor, the AAP government is busy selling painted dreams. What kind of 'Rangla Punjab' is this where youth are having syringes instead of jobs, and villagers are receiving toxic liquor instead of development," Chugh said in a statement.

Taking a swipe at the AAP government, Chugh said the announcement was another "PR stunt" while ground reality is that the state continues to "rot under AAP's misgovernance".

"Let the government first ensure a poison-free Punjab, then talk of a colourful one. There can be no 'Rangla Punjab' until the protection of mafias, liquor cartels, and corruption ends," he claimed.

"Ever since the AAP came to power, deaths due to spurious liquor have become routine, and yet no accountability has been fixed. Is this the idea of development -- posters and promises, but no justice," he asked.

Chugh demanded a judicial inquiry into the Amritsar hooch tragedy and an immediate crackdown on the "illicit liquor mafia operating under political patronage".

As many as 27 people have died in Majitha in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor. Most of the victims of the tragedy were daily wage earners. The deaths have been reported in Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan and Therewal villages. PTI CHS RHL