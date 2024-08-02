BJP slams AAP govt over Asha Kiran shelter home deaths, stages protest

New Delhi: The BJP leaders slammed the AAP led Delhi government over the deaths of Asha Kiran Shelter Home inmates in Rohini, alleging "irregularities and negligence" at the facility.

Local BJP MLA Vijender Gupta and other party leaders tried to visit the shelter home and resorted to protest when its gates were not opened for them.

"There is complete mess here. The staff are not getting their wages and the children kept here are not being properly looked after. Many are suffering from malnutrition," Gupta alleged.

The death of 13 people, including one minor and six mown in 20 days is not an ordinary thing. He charged that Delhi government was trying to hush the deaths but after the matter was exposed, it's now talking of probe.

"The reason behind these deaths is negligence of the government. They are trying to suppress the incident and refusing to answer," said Gupta.

BJP Mahila Morcha national vice president Rekha Gupta alleged the Asha Kiran shelter home is supposed to take care of the destitute and physically impaired children but deaths are taking place due to administrative negligence and lapses.

"We tried to talk to the management of Asha Kiran about the deaths but even the gate of the shelter home was not opened. The BJP leaders are here and will not return without proper explanation of the deaths," she said.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi alleged that deaths at the shelter home have been taking place in "mysterious" ways but the Delhi government is not taking remedial measures.

She said after the shelter home deaths, it's necessary that Arvind Kejriwal steps down as the Delhi chief minister.

The AAP has hit back at the BJP, saying the saffron party leaders were protesting at the shelter home but were not ready to speak about the deaths of a woman and her son in a drain of DDA in East Delhi.

Revenue Minister Atishi has directed the Social Welfare department secretary for a magisterial probe into the deaths at the shelter home.