BJP slams AAP govt's 'world class education', flags poor condition of MCD school at Kapashera

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday slammed the AAP government over its claim of providing "world class education" in the city, alleging they found small children sitting on floor mats at the MCD school in Kapashera that also lacked basic facilities like toilets and drinking water.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the BJP's allegations.

A delegation of Delhi BJP, including its president Virendra Sachdeva and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, visited the primary school of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ruled by the AAP.

"The AAP government, which claims to have given a world-class education model to Delhi, has forced hundreds of students in its MCD schools to sit on jute mats in the classes," Sachdeva said after the visit.

He said the BJP will file complaints with the lieutenant governor of Delhi and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to ensure immediate action for providing basic facilities to the children.

"We will also take this entire issue to the Mayor of Delhi so that improvements can be made, and the children's have a bright future," said Bidhuri.

Sachdeva said that while people regularly hear from Education Minister Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia that they have made schools world-class in Delhi, it was disheartening to see the conditions at the MCD school in Kapashera.

Not only the children were found studying while sitting on jute mats on the floor, three different classes were found running in one hall of the school," he said.

"The school has 1,250 students, but there is no water cooler and all the taps in the school are dry or broken and there is no drinking water available for the children. The toilets there were extremely dirty and no separate washroom facility was provided to the girl students," Sachdeva claimed.

The school has no principal since 2022. Additionally, seven teachers of the school are on duty other than teaching while six are on long leave, he claimed further.

Bidhuri said the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and the local MLA in Kapashera should tell the people about the education revolution they talk about.

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh alleged that Kejriwal government continues to "deceive" Delhiites on primary schools, health and sanitation even when the AAP is at the helm in the civic body. PTI VIT AS AS