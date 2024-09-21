BJP slams AAP-led MCD over 'U-turn' on its pledge to clear landfill sites by 2024

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Saturday slammed the AAP dispensation in MCD, claiming it had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the three major landfill sites in Delhi would be cleared by 2028 but work is not progressing in this direction.

The BJP also accused the AAP of backtracking on its earlier promise to flatten the garbage mountains by January 2024.

At a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP had promised to clear the Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa landfill sites by early 2024, accusing the party of taking a "U-turn" on its election pledge.

He also pointed out that the AAP's tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ends in 2027, raising concerns that the new 2028 deadline goes beyond its term in office.

"In November 2022, AAP won the MCD elections. Before coming to power, it promised to clear the landfill sites by January 2024. However, they have now submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating the work will only be completed by 2028," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva further accused the party of using the landfill crisis as an electoral issue to gain power in the MCD but failing to deliver on its promises even after nearly 22 months in office.

"The AAP promised the people that the landfill sites would be cleared by 2024, but 22 months have passed, and nothing has been done. Now, they claim the work will be completed by 2028, conveniently after their tenure ends in 2027. This is a clear attempt to deceive the people of Delhi," the BJP leader added.

Referring to Kejriwal as a "betrayer", Sachdeva said the BJP, during its tenure, had initiated the work of clearing the landfill sites, with specific deadlines for the Okhla site set for 2024 and others for 2026.

"Thirty per cent of the work at the Okhla landfill was already completed. But it's shameful that the man who calls himself the 'son of Delhi' has gone back on his promise," he said.

Raja Iqbal, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, also addressed the media, accusing the AAP of failing to deliver basic civic services in key areas such as sanitation, education, and healthcare.

"The AAP has failed on all fronts -- cleaning, education, and healthcare. Kejriwal and his party have a habit of taking U-turns. With the pace they're working at, they won't be able to clear the landfill sites even by 2030. Every day, 4,000 metric tonnes of garbage are being piled up," Iqbal said.

There was no immediate response from the AAP regarding these allegations.