BJP slams AAP over NIA probe recommended by LG, stages protest near party office

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters at the DDU Marg here on Tuesday over the NIA probe recommended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the alleged funding received by the party from a banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs For Justice'.

Advertisment

The protesters, who raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were stopped by the police at a barricade.

"We know the AAP is corrupt but its most shameful that the party also took funds from a banned terrorist outfit," alleged Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

He said the BJP workers will go door to door across Delhi to tell the people about the "character" of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Advertisment

Sachdeva claimed the AAP will lose its security deposit on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the coming polls.

"The leaders like Kejriwal, who invoke the name of Bhagat Singh, should be ashamed for tarnishing the sacrifices of martyrs," he added.

The BJP leader said that there could be political differences among the parties but there cannot be any compromise with the national security.

Advertisment

"Those who joined hands with the anti-national forces should be booked under sedition charges," Sachdeva demanded.

The protesters were detained by the police after they tried to cross the barricade to reach the AAP headquarters.

They were later released from the IP Extension police station, said a Delhi BJP statement.

The LG has recommended the NIA probe against Kejriwal on a complaint that the AAP allegedly received political funding from the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

The AAP has rejected the charge and alleged the recommendation is "yet another conspiracy" against Kejriwal at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre. PTI VIT AS AS