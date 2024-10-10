BJP slams AAP over 'revenue deficit'; Atishi claims none of states ruled by saffron party in profit

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday sparred with the BJP over financial health of its government in Delhi that was likely to face revenue deficit in 2024-25.

The 2024-25 budget is going to be the first deficit budget in Delhi's history, which is a result of 10 years of "financial mismanagement" of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed in a press conference.

Chief Minister Atishi hit back at the BJP claiming none of its state governments were running in profit.

"I challenge that not a single BJP government in 22 states is running in profit. I will put forth the figures of the Delhi government, let them show even one state of theirs that is not running in deficit," she said in a press conference.

According to the official documents, the revenue receipt of the Delhi government was projected to Rs 62,415 crore as compared to Rs 63,910 crore of revenue expenditure, leading to a deficit of Rs 1,495 crore in 2024-25.

Sachdeva claimed that the first surplus budget of Delhi was presented in 1994-95 by the then Madan Lal Khuran led party government that formed a "strong foundation" for the coming governments to surplus budgets till 2022-23.

The "primary reason" for the AAP government's budget deficit is implementation of public welfare schemes without raising the necessary financial resources, Sachdeva said.

"The financial situation of the government is so dire that by December 2024 it may not even be able to pay salaries to its employees," Sachdeva claimed.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the "corruption" of the AAP has "ruined" Delhi.

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal often claimed that his government's intentions are very clear and the AAP government has never presented a deficit budget, he said.

"The truth is that even while making this claim, he has been fooling the public," he charged.

He alleged that the AAP was not worried about the financial situation and the fact that the Delhi was going to be "bankrupt".

The AAP in a statement alleged that it was yet another "propaganda" to "sabotage" the efforts of an "honest government" that provided "unprecedented facilities" in the history of independent India.

"The BJP, in connivance with its LG, has relentlessly tried to stall Delhi’s progress. They have blocked payments to various departments, hindering essential services, by controlling the bureaucracy," alleged the ruling party.

The BJP is scared of approaching the assembly polls in Delhi, where they are out of power since last 27 years, knowing their fate was sealed, it said. PTI VIT MHS AS AS