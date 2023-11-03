BJP slams BRS govt over dam safety authority's findings on damage to Medigadda barrage 'rendering it useless'

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Friday slammed the BRS government over the damage to Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project and sought a comprehensive inquiry into the issue.

Reddy's response came following the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) findings that the Medigadda Barrage has been severely compromised, rendering it useless unless fully rehabilitated.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters here, said the state government had showcased the Kaleswaram project at the national and international level as an engineering marvel.

The then Congress government began the project as 'Pranahita Chevella' with a cost of Rs 30,000 crore and the cost went up to Rs 40,000 crore in 2014. In the name of redesigning, the project cost rose to Rs 1,30,000 crore, he claimed.

"The 1,30,000 crore project today came under a cloud over its quality, its future, utility and benefits," he said.

The project was showcased as a "KCR family dream project" and "the family has benefited but the hopes of people were dashed," he alleged.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has remained tight-lipped for the past several days over the damage to the barrage, he said.

There was no transparency when the project contract was awarded, he alleged.

Reddy said that after he had written to the Jal Shakti Ministry following reports of damage to the Medigadda barrage, a team of National Dam Safety Authority visited the site.

He slammed the state government for allegedly not providing all the information sought by the team.

He also attacked the state government over the NDSA team's findings.

Though experts and engineers had advised caution with regard to the project, the chief minister did not respond, he alleged.

"This situation arose as the project was built as the chief minister became a 'super engineer' and kept aside expert's views. 10 TMC water stored for drinking and irrigation had to be released (from the barrage)," he pointed out.

CM KCR should take moral responsibility for the "failure" of the Medigadda barrage if he is honest and should not shift the blame on engineers or others, he said.

"We seek a thorough inquiry into it at least now. This is not a routine issue," he said.

When the dam safety authority officials sought relevant information, the state government replied that the details were not available, he alleged, and criticised the government. Saying that the details are not available is a bigger crime, he said.

Reddy said if the BJP comes to power in the state, it would conduct a thorough investigation into the issue and take action as per the law against whoever is responsible for any lapses, whether it is the chief minister or officials.

A six-member committee led by the Member (Disaster & Resilience) of NDSA visited the site from October 23 to 25 to conduct a thorough examination and ascertain the reasons for the sinking of the piers of the Medigadda barrage.

In a letter to the Telangana chief secretary, NDSA member Sanjay Kumar Sibal said the barrage under the present condition is "rendered useless until fully rehabilitated".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the barrage, touted as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project.

"Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM. I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana," Gandhi had said. PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE