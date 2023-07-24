BJP slams BRS govt's order to provide Rs one lakh financial aid to minority communities

Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed the BRS government in Telangana over its order to provide Rs one lakh financial assistance to minority communities.

Advertisment

It is an attempt to woo Muslims for electoral gains, BJP leader and former Vice Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Marri Shashidhar Reddy said.

"This has been done in view of the election at the end of 2023. It is nothing more than electoral bribing and something the Election Commission should take note of to prevent undue and unjust electoral advantage," he said in a statement.

Alleging that the BRS government lacked sincerity and commitment towards welfare of minorities, he said no dates have been specified in the Government Order (GO) issued on Sunday, for various procedures to be followed.

Advertisment

Applications have been called from Christians applicants now and what about Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, he asked.

BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must understand that his elected government is just a custodian of the state exchequer and that "he is not a king to dole out the funds indiscriminately for his political expediency".

BJP will formally complain to both State and Central Election Commissions on this unethical and unfair corrupt "electoral gimmicks CM KCR and his party BRS is unleashing" ahead of the state assembly elections, he said.

Advertisment

The Telangana government on Sunday issued orders for providing Rs one lakh financial assistance to minority communities with 100 per cent subsidy.

As per the Government Order (GO), the financial aid would be a one-time grant that would be provided to only one member of a family. The individual age limit fixed for applicants is from 21 years to 55 years as on June 2, 2023.

The annual income of the applicant shall not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

The Chief Minister's decision to extend financial help to the minorities unveiled another historical milestone towards achieving economic self-reliance of the minority communities in the country, an official release said on Sunday. PTI SJR SJR KH