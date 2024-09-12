BJP slams Congress for lathi-charge on protesters of 'illegal' mosque in Shimla

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress for police lathi-charge in Himachal Pradesh on protesters demanding demolition of an alleged illegal portion of a mosque in Shimla, asking the party to stop appeasement politics.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Lok Sabha MP and party national spokesperson also flayed the Congress over violence in Mandya district of Karnataka, alleging that stones were pelted and slippers were thrown at Lord Ganesh's idol at the behest of the party.

The Congress rules both Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Protesters demanding the demolition of an alleged illegal portion of a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area clashed with security personnel on Wednesday, breaking barricades and pelting stones as the police used water cannons and charged batons to disperse them. About 10 people including police and women were injured.

Violent clashes broke out between two groups during Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town of Mandya in Karnataka. The police have arrested 46 people in connection with the incident, authorities said on Thursday.

Accusing the Congress of pursuing appeasement politics in the two states under its rule, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukan' is not only getting lathi charged and tear gas fired on Hindus in Himachal Pradesh, it is also engaged in getting stones pelted and slippers thrown at Lord Ganesha's idols in Karnataka." "Love for an illegal mosque and lathi-charge on Hindus will obviously happen when Rahul Gandhi meets (US law-maker) Ilhan Omar," he added.

The BJP leader condemned the incident of police lathi-charge and demanded that the mosque in Shimla should be done away with if it is illegal.

"It's surprising that the local municipal court has served several notices seeking documents but the mosque administration is yet to do so," he said.

"Lathi-charge Hindus and recharge of the mosque will not be allowed. That which is illegal should be done away with," he added. PTI PK KSS KSS