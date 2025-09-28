BJP slams Congress for remarks on PM's Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, Sept 27 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday slammed the Congress after its spokesperson Sonali Sahoo made "unsavoury remarks" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha, stating that the people of the state would not forgive it.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Mahila Morcha's state president Aiswarya Biswal said such a comment was not acceptable in a civilised society.

"It has been a habit of Congress leaders to make remarks that go beyond decency. We want to know from the Congress spokesperson whether her remark is personal or the party's version. The people of Odisha will not forgive such remarks. The Congress should refrain from making such indecent remarks," she said.

Commenting on Modi's visit to Jharsuguda, the Congress spokesperson had said, "We welcome the PM as per our political culture. But my question is, why did he come, and who invited him? Last time, it was Lord Jagannath's invitation, and he declined US President Donald Trump's invitation to visit Odisha. This time, whom did he decline? Is it Kangana?" During his last visit to the state on June 20, the PM had said he politely declined a dinner invitation from the US president to come here.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also criticised the comments.

"Narendra Modi Ji is the Prime Minister of India, chosen by the people three times for this responsibility. He can travel to any part of the nation and work for people's development. As for mindlessly dragging my name in to it, why am I the untouchable?" she asked.

"Why my name is always used in creepy under tones and gossipy connotations? What have I done? He is my leader and someday if he cancels a meeting with me and goes somewhere why is it sensational? I wonder is it because of such public character assassination and slandering I still haven't got a single audience with honourable PM ji, shame on Congress's polluted brain, regressive mentality and anti women agendas," she said in a post on X.

When contacted by PTI, Sahoo said she has not said anything wrong.

"She is an MP and a member of the BJP. What is wrong with taking her name? I being a woman named a woman politician," she said.

