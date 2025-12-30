BJP slams DMK govt over attack on youth from Odisha in TN

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday slammed the DMK government over the brutal attack on a man hailing from Odisha on a running train in the southern state.

Alleging that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Tamil Nadu, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal claimed that the DMK government was protecting the criminals and "failed" to provide security to the people even in public places.

The victim, identified as K Suraj (20) from Odisha, was on Saturday allegedly attacked by four juveniles while he was travelling in the general compartment of a Chennai-Tiruttani EMU local, he said, demanding a frast track trial of the case.

Biswal, in a post on social media, said, "A youth from Odisha has been brutally attacked with sickles in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government must strongly respond with deterrent punishment to the criminal delinquent attackers. Terrible law & order in Tamil Nadu. Is DMK govt dead Mr @mkstalin?" Biswal said that a social media video shows some people mercilessly attacking a young man from Odisha. "The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows how the criminals exhibited victory sign after the attack. What does it indicate? It appears that the Tamil Nadu government has no control over law and order in the state," he said.

"The Odisha BJP demands a fast-track investigation into the incident and the resignation of Tamil Nadu Home minister. This incident is highly condemnable," Biswal said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Tamil Nadu Police have booked four juveniles on charge of assaulting the Odisha youth, who allegedly ran away after a domestic quarrel and was not a regular migrant worker.

Sources said that the four juveniles put a sickle on the neck of Suraj when the train in which he was travelling reached Tiruvalangadu. The minors were allegedly in an intoxicated state and carrying two sickles concealed in their bags with the intention to shoot reels for social media posting.

They attacked Suraj as he objected to them putting sickles on his neck. An argument started between them till the train reached Tiruttani railway station. Then, the juveniles forced Suraj to accompany them to a nearby abandoned railway quarters, where they allegedly assaulted Suraj, leaving him wounded. One of them filmed the incident and posted it on social media, the TN police have stated.

Later Suraj was treated at the government hospital in Tiruttani. He is currently recuperating at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered against them on charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. PTI AAM AAM RG