Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) A political war of words erupted on Wednesday after the BJP in Tamil Nadu hit out at DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his alleged controversial remarks regarding the status of women in North India.
Condemning the statement, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy accused the DMK of "trying to create regional rifts".
"Once again, Dayanidhi Maran and DMK have spoken without any sense. This is what Dravidian model is about... How can they abuse the North Indian (women)?" Thirupathy told PTI Videos.
Terming it as "wrong", he said, "You may say that you are big... But you cannot demean others..." Arguing that women's empowerment in Tamil Nadu is not a modern Dravidian invention, he noted that poet Bharathiyar championed these causes long before the DMK's rise.
He claimed that the Dravidian model has now become a tool for "abusing North Indians" and creating a rift between the Hindi-speaking people and non-Hindi speaking population.
Maran sparked a row by claiming that while girls in Tamil Nadu were encouraged to pursue education, their counterparts in North India were asked to "stay at home, remain in kitchen, and bear children".
He was speaking at a function presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin here. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH
BJP slams DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for comments on North Indian women
Follow Us
Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) A political war of words erupted on Wednesday after the BJP in Tamil Nadu hit out at DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his alleged controversial remarks regarding the status of women in North India.
Condemning the statement, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy accused the DMK of "trying to create regional rifts".
"Once again, Dayanidhi Maran and DMK have spoken without any sense. This is what Dravidian model is about... How can they abuse the North Indian (women)?" Thirupathy told PTI Videos.
Terming it as "wrong", he said, "You may say that you are big... But you cannot demean others..." Arguing that women's empowerment in Tamil Nadu is not a modern Dravidian invention, he noted that poet Bharathiyar championed these causes long before the DMK's rise.
He claimed that the Dravidian model has now become a tool for "abusing North Indians" and creating a rift between the Hindi-speaking people and non-Hindi speaking population.
Maran sparked a row by claiming that while girls in Tamil Nadu were encouraged to pursue education, their counterparts in North India were asked to "stay at home, remain in kitchen, and bear children".
He was speaking at a function presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin here. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH