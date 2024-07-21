BJP slams Jairam Ramesh for 'live-tweeting' issues raised at all-party meeting

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday criticised Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for apparently "live-tweeting" some of the issues raised by different parties at an all-party meeting, and said the opposition party should consider sending a "more seasoned hand" next time.

Ramesh, who attended the meeting, posted on X while the deliberations were going on, "In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status for Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter."

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said there is a certain propriety and protocol one associates with these all-party meetings.

He said, "There is free and frank exchange of ideas followed by media briefing. But a look at Jairam Ramesh’s timeline and it appears he was live tweeting the proceedings.

Next time, the Congress should consider sending a more seasoned hand for these meetings."

Ramesh's post had a political angle as he highlighted the demands of the two regional parties -- JD(U) is a BJP ally as well -- which is a tricky issue for the central government. Officials have argued that Finance Commission's recommendation accepted by the government preclude such a possibility.

The Congress leader also took a dig at the TDP, another BJP ally.