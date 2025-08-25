BJP slams Jarange over alleged foul remarks against Fadnavis' mother; activist denies charge

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Maratha quota agitation spearhead Manoj Jarange of making foul remarks against the mother of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a charge denied by the activist.

Saffron party leaders alleged Jarange, who has warned of launching a new phase of agitation for Maratha quota in government jobs and education later this week, harbours hatred towards Fadnavis and his family.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar said, "Civilised Maharashtra will never forgive Jarange. The Bombay High Court has banned DJs and high-decibel sound systems (during social events), and the responsibility (for enforcement) lies with police, but Jarange attacks the CM's mother (over the issue)." "Obsessed with personal hatred towards Fadnavis, he insulted his mother. A person who uses such foul language cannot be a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On one hand he praises (NCP-SP president) Sharad Pawar, while on the other he abuses the Chief Minister's mother - what kind of agitation is this?" he asked.

Another BJP MLC, Prasad Lad, also hit out at the quota activist.

"You (Jarange) speak of Maratha reservation in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was Shivaji Maharaj who taught us how to respect women. In this very Maharashtra of Shivaji Maharaj, you are running a shop in the name of Maratha reservation while insulting women. The insult of the Chief Minister's mother will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Lad warned.

State BJP media chief Navnath Ban claimed Jarange had crossed all limits.

Ban also targeted Pawar (84) for not doing anything about Maratha reservation when he was Maharashtra Chief Minister, a post he held multiple times, and pointed out it was Fadnavis, who as CM (2014-19), first gave quota to the community (later struck down by Supreme Court).

"He (Jarange) has used inappropriate language against the mother of Chief Minister Fadnavis. When Sharad Pawar was in power, he never took any decision regarding Maratha reservation in education and jobs, but Jarange praises Pawar's energy at this age," the state BJP media chief averred.

"On the other hand, Fadnavis gave reservation to the Maratha community and has taken many decisions in its favour. Still, Jarange uses foul language against his mother. The Maratha community is closely observing his behaviour," Ban added.

Jarange, however, denied the charge.

"I did not use any abusive word (against CM's mother). If anything (disparaging) has been said, I take it back," he told reporters.

Jarange has been demanding reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

On Monday, the 43-year-old activist said the BJP-led Mahayuti government should announce reservation for the Maratha community "within the legal framework" by Tuesday (August 26), failing which he will proceed to Mumbai to launch a fresh round of agitation.

Jarange has called for a protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan from August 29 to push for his demand. PTI ND RSY