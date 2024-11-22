BJP slams Kejriwal's 'Revdi' talk, accuses him of treating public welfare as 'charity'

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP on Friday slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's 'Revdi' politics, saying he was making welfare schemes seem like "charity" done by him.

Launching his party's "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the AAP government is providing six "Revdis" (free facilities) to the people of Delhi that the BJP will stop if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.

It is the duty of every government to ensure that welfare schemes reach every citizen but Kejriwal’s language makes it seem like he is distributing “charity”, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

He claimed if the BJP comes to power, it will implement all the Central government initiatives in Delhi and expand the scope of welfare schemes to benefit more people, including the middle class.

"The benefits of welfare schemes are the rights of every Delhiite and the BJP once in power will ensure these rights are upheld," Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal said that the BJP has government in 22 states and UTs but it has failed to provide free electricity in any one of them.

He cited free electricity, water, healthcare services, education, bus ride for women and elderly pilgrimage schemes as six "Revdis" provided in Delhi by the AAP.

The elections for the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly are due in February next year.

In the states governed by the BJP, all Central government schemes have been implemented effectively contributing uniquely to societal progress.

"However, Delhi remains an exception, as a "corrupt" government here has prevented the implementation of many Central government schemes due to political rivalry," Sachdeva charged.

The BJP leader said that people across the country have benefitted from the Centre's schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, but Delhi has been unfortunate as these schemes were not implemented by the AAP.

"Welfare schemes should be accessible to all yet Kejriwal’s tone suggests he is distributing charity,” he said.

Sachdeva questioned why Kejriwal claims to provide free electricity in Delhi and does not extend the subsidy benefit to everyone.

"Why electricity rates in Delhi are so high and industrialists have to pay Rs 18 per unit?" he asked and charged that the government is "exploiting" Delhiites through pension surcharge which is part of their electricity bills.

As far as free water supply scheme is concerned, the AAP government in 10 years failed to provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi, Sachdeva said and cited government data to claim that 21,000 people died due to consumption of contaminated water in Delhi in the last few years.

He also claimed poor condition of schools, hospitals and transport facilities in the city under the AAP's rule since 2015. PTI VIT AS AS