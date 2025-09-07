BJP slams Kharge for 'insulting' farmer at Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) The BJP criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for insulting a farmer while interacting with him in flood-affected Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Sunday.

A video of Kharge's interaction with the farmer went viral.

In the video, Kharge is heard asking the farmer, "How many acres have you sown?" When the farmer replies "four acres," Kharge responds, "Mine is 40 acres".

"Mine is worse than yours. You are coming and telling me. You can tell me, but mine is worse than yours," Kharge continues.

"Don't come here for publicity. I know about it. Green gram, black gram and pigeon peas all the crops have been destroyed. You can at least sustain it. We can't sustain it because my losses are huge. Go and ask Modi and Shah," he says.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to 'X' to slam Kharge.

"Congress insults farmers! Farmers who went to Mr Kharge, were asked to leave and said: 'Stop coming to me for publicity'. Why does Congress & Rahul Gandhi hate our farmers so much?" Bhandari asked. PTI GMS KH