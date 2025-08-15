BJP slams Kharge, Rahul for 'skipping' official I-Day event at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The BJP on Friday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for skipping the official Independence Day programme at the Red Fort, saying the main opposition party dug a "new low" with its top leaders "insulting" the country by "boycotting” the event.

With this, the Congress proved that it is “Islamabad National Congress” or the “Italian National Congress”, and not the Indian National Congress, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla charged.

“Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (in Lok Sabha), boycotted the Independence Day programme, a national event organised at Red Fort. It was a national festival, not somebody’s birthday celebration or any party's event,” Poonawalla said.

They boycotted the country by boycotting the national event and also insulted the Army, Constitution, freedom fighters and martyrs, Poonawalla alleged.

In a post on X, the BJP said, “From opposing a party to insulting the nation -- every time you think Congress can't fall further, they dig a new low." “Only a handful of chairs were empty during the Independence Day celebrations at the majestic Red Fort, and no points for guessing who missed the event, again!” the party said, posting a media report on the micro-blogging platform about Gandhi and Kharge skipping the official Independence Day celebration.

Criticising Gandhi, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said for someone in his position, such absence sends a “poor message” about his commitment to national occasions.

He posted on X a video clip of Gandhi attending an Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters here, and said, “At the Congress HQ event, he appeared visibly disoriented.” “The nation deserves to know -- is he well? And why did he choose to skip the official ceremony,” Malviya asked.

Another BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, accused the Congress of choosing “politics over nation”.

“When the nation is united on the 79th Independence Day and enthused to work shoulder to shoulder with PM Narendra Modi to make 'Samridhh Bharat', 'Viksit Bharat-2047', even on this day Congress chose politics over the nation,” he wrote on X.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi was missing at Red Fort, so was Congress president Kharge,” he said, and asked, “As LoP, was it not his priority, constitutional duty, (or) precedent to be present at Red Fort?” PTI PK ARI