BJP slams Mamata for chaos at Messi event in Kolkata

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after chaos ruled supreme at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata during a Lionel Messi event, saying the incident was proof of the “tragic and unstable condition” the state has been pushed into under the Trinamool Congress rule.

Chaos erupted at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday morning as thousands of fans protested after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the Argentine football icon during a much-hyped event, prompting police to resort to lathi charge and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to order a high-level inquiry.

What was billed as a marquee football spectacle turned into anger and disorder as Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated despite many having paid hefty sums for tickets.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi termed the incident “tragic and extremely shameful” and said the “disorder, stampede and chaos” that took place at the Salt Lake stadium made every Indian hang their heads in shame.

"This incident is proof of the tragic and unstable condition to which West Bengal has been pushed under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told reporters at the party headquarters here.